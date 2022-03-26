Head to Head Survey: AppLovin (APP) and Its Competitors

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) is one of 109 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AppLovin to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 1.23% 2.43% 0.76% AppLovin Competitors -9.10% -16.25% -4.35%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AppLovin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 AppLovin Competitors 1054 4340 9146 296 2.59

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 95.62%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 29.19%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion $35.45 million 763.54 AppLovin Competitors $7.92 billion $2.09 billion 64.36

AppLovin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AppLovin beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

