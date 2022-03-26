Head-To-Head Survey: Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) vs. Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF)

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) and Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies $662.43 million 3.94 $98.65 million $2.89 27.17 Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Axcelis Technologies and Next Hydrogen Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Next Hydrogen Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $76.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.88%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies 14.89% 19.42% 14.33% Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Next Hydrogen Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

