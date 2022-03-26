HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.11 million, a PE ratio of 107.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

