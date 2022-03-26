HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.
NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.11 million, a PE ratio of 107.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
