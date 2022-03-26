Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth $6,478,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Heartland Express by 277.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,710,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 89,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of HTLD opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

