Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $6.86. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 129,198 shares.

The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hello Group by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

