Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HFEL opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.88) on Friday. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 264.32 ($3.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.50 ($4.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £445.78 million and a P/E ratio of 14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.55.

In related news, insider Nicholas George bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £60,280 ($79,357.56). Also, insider Ronald Gould purchased 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £65,632.56 ($86,404.11).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

