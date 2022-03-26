Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,006,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

Shares of LAD opened at $321.67 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $406.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

