Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.09. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock valued at $279,749,005. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

