Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.