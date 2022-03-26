Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 58,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 205,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.76 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

