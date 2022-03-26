Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 55.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 216,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 77,192 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.61 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.