Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $98.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

