Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 366,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 118,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 170.00%.

AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

