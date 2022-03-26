Henry Schuck Sells 114,584 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZI opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 201.46, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

