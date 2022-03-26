HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Head to Head Comparison

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 81.52% 53.20% 44.42% Hut 8 Mining -42.38% 6.25% 5.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Hut 8 Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 13.04 $42.54 million $0.40 5.30 Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 7.22 $14.21 million ($0.32) -18.44

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 142.94%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Hut 8 Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

