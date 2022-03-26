Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $1.00

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $401.41 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003616 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,447,307 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

