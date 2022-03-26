Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.98. 1,478,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.13. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

