Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dollar General by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Dollar General by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,249,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $240.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

