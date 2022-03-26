Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.56. 1,447,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,615. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.60 and a 200 day moving average of $238.41. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

