Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

CAH stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,101. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.