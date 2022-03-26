Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,077 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBTX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. 121,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,503. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

