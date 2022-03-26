Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.19

Shares of Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.19 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 121.50 ($1.60). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 481,405 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

