Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Reaches $0.0453 on Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $86,947.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.08 or 0.07026782 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,426.49 or 1.00021696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

