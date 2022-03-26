Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Hour Loop Inc (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.45. 329,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,959,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08.
About Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hour Loop (HOUR)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.