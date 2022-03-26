Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Hour Loop Inc (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.45. 329,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,959,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08.

About Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Hour Loop Inc is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com. Hour Loop Inc is based in REDMOND, Wash.

