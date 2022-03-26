Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $970.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.56) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.39) to GBX 940 ($12.37) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Howden Joinery Group stock remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

