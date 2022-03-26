HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,385,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,713,318. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

