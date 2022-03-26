Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 23,492 shares.The stock last traded at $17.68 and had previously closed at $18.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

