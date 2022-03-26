Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 23,492 shares.The stock last traded at $17.68 and had previously closed at $18.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huaneng Power International (HNP)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.