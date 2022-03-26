Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $61.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.78.

Several analysts have commented on HTHT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 1,374,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,324. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

