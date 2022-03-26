Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.62.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

