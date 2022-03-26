Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sells $128,495.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.35 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after buying an additional 6,337,573 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,383.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,273,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after buying an additional 2,182,325 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

