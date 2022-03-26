Huntington National Bank Buys 781 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $174,446. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $61.76 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 332.04%.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.