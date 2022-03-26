Huntington National Bank Buys New Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in WNS by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 322,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 188,362 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of WNS opened at $84.62 on Friday. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

