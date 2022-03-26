Huntington National Bank Buys Shares of 3,001 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

