Huntington National Bank Invests $41,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 32,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,537 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,441. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.51%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

