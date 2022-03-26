Huntington National Bank Purchases 72 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $205.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.82 and its 200 day moving average is $194.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

