Huntington National Bank Purchases Shares of 2,501 John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 39.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

