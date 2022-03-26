Huntington National Bank Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 44.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMAB stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 192.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMAB. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

