Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -18.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 18.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

