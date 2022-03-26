Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.
Shares of HUT stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -18.44.
About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
