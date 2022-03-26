Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.11. 11,588,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 747% from the average session volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)
