Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Wedbush

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $10,447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $9,411,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

