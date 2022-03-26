Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Wedbush

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $10,447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $9,411,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

