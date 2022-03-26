Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IDRA opened at $0.53 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

