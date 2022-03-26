Ignis Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Ignis has a market cap of $10.38 million and $151,027.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.75 or 0.07040949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,313.79 or 1.00107962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Ignis Coin Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Ignis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.