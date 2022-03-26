Ignition (IC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.00

Ignition (IC) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $155,682.08 and $30.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 249.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,411.73 or 1.00034612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00064989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,535,549 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,376 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

