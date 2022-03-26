Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Issues Earnings Results

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68.
In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260 in the last three months.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.
Imago BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.