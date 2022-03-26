Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Issues Earnings Results

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after buying an additional 212,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Imago BioSciences by 10,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Imago BioSciences by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

