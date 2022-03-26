IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IMAX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.47.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

