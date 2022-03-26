IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.86.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IMAX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.47.
About IMAX (Get Rating)
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
