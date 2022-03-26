IMI (LON:IMI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.25) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,685.50 ($22.19).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,526.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,661.57. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.72).

In other news, insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($24,524.75). Also, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.51), for a total transaction of £539,640.66 ($710,427.41). Insiders have bought 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,651 in the last 90 days.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

