IMI plc Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMI in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year.

IMIAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,265.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. IMI has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

