Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $36.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $911,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

