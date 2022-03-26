Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IMPL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 86,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Impel NeuroPharma by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

