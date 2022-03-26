Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.10

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.10 and traded as low as $22.80. Independent Bank shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 48,573 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

